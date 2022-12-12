Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that He will bring the Old Pension Scheme in the first cabinet meeting as promised by the Congress Party during the elections. Congress Party promised to bring the Old Pension Scheme in its manifesto during the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. Congress won the elections with 40 seats and appointed Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Sworn In As 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh; Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attend Oath Ceremony.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu To Bring Old Pension Scheme in First Cabinet

Shimla| In the first cabinet, we will bring the old pension scheme as promised: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh CM pic.twitter.com/yOfX9cKN2K — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

