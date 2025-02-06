H.B.P. Shirish Maharaj More, a descendant of the famous Marathi poet Sant Tukaram Maharaj and a functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has tragically passed away. According to reports, the 30-year-old was found dead at his home in the Dehu area of Pune on the morning of Wednesday, February 5. A purported suicide note found near his body suggested severe financial distress as the primary reason behind his drastic step, reported Deccan Herald. The body has reportedly been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is ongoing. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State Minister Nitesh Rane have expressed their condolences for the young RSS worker's death. "I was shocked to hear the news of Shri Shirish Maharaj More’s sudden demise. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him and share in the grief of his family and friends," wrote the Maharashtra CM Fadnavis in a post.

Shirish More Dies, Maha CM Pays Condolences

Nitish Rane Condoles Demise of RSS Worker

*संत तुकाराम महाराजांचे वंशज,राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघांचे स्वयंसेवक ह.भ.प शिरीष महाराज मोरे यांचे आज आकस्मित निधन झाले* *मोरे कुटुंबियांना हे दुःख सहन करण्याची शक्ती परमेश्वराने देवो व आत्म्यास सदगती मिळो हिचं परमेश्वरा चरणी प्रार्थना...* *ॐ शांती* *भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली💐*… pic.twitter.com/LI7eFPSipU — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) February 5, 2025

