The battle over the original name and election symbol of Shiv Sena reached a decisive stage on Friday, February 17. The Election Commission of India (ECI) today ordered that the party name "Shiv Sena" and the party symbol "Bow and Arrow" will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction. Both the factions had moved the ECI following a split in June last year.

Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray:

Election Commission of India observed that the current Constitution of the Shiv Sena is undemocratic. It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence. — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

