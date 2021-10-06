Srinagar, October 6: Shraddha Bindroo, daughter of Makhan Lal Bindroo who was killed, gave a powerful response to terrorists who murdered her father. In her emotional address before media, Sharaddha said her father, a Kashmiri Pandit, will never die. Terrorists fired upon the owner of 'Bindroo Medicate', Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

As long as India gives birth to daughters like her, coward terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs. pic.twitter.com/FV8iMv0DKj — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) October 6, 2021

