In a tragic incident, sixteen people were killed on Monday after a bus fell into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. Sixteen people who died in the accident included some children. The bus was on its route to Sainj when it fell into a gorge near Jangla village in the morning today. The officials who reached the spot said that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

