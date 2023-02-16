Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer Mohan Dagare on Friday said that a snow leopard was spotted for first time in Uttarakhand's Darma valley. He also said that a team of explorers in search of high-Himalayan fauna spotted the solitary animal of this elusive species in a snowy terrain above Dar village. Reportedly, the snow leopard was spotted on February 6. Snow Leopard Spotted for First Time in Darma Valley in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh District.

Snow Leopard Spotted for First Time in Darma Valley

Snow leopard spotted for first time in Uttarakhand's Darma valley: Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer Mohan Dagare — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2023

Snow Leopard Photographed for 1st Time in Uttrakhand

'Snow leopard photographed for 1st time in Uttrakhand's Darma Valley' https://t.co/HTbIfRWUyK pic.twitter.com/akUw8h7yIF — K J Akhil (@KJAkhil1993) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)