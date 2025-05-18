A massive fire broke out at a factory in the MIDC area of Solapur, Maharashtra, on Sunday. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and are currently engaged in controlling the blaze. The extent of the damage and cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities have cordoned off the area, and further details are awaited as firefighting operations continue. Lucknow Fire: 30 People Evacuated After Blaze Erupts at Hotel Mohan in Uttar Pradesh Capital (Watch Video).

Solapur Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire broke out at a factory located in the MIDC area in Maharashtra's Solapur. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/cqE4YJGQKY — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

