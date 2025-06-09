Devi Singh, father of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the Indore woman arrested for allegedly plotting her husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has strongly denied the allegations, calling them fabricated. He accused the Meghalaya Police of making false claims under local pressure and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. “The police are getting distracted by the locals and they are giving false statements. I demand a CBI inquiry, I request Amit Shah to get a proper inquiry. What kind of proof do they have? Why would she kill her husband? The police haven't met Sonam but she has been declared a culprit. Sonam is innocent. They are making false claims," he told PTI. Singh also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure a fair and thorough investigation, asserting that both families had consented to the marriage and accusing the Meghalaya government of misleading. Indore Couple Missing Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi ‘Arrested’ in Connection With Raja Raghuvanshi’s Murder, Meghalaya Police Say ‘She Hired Killers’.

Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Father Demands CBI Inquiry After Raja Raghuvanshi Contract Killing Charge

