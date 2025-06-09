An Indore couple's unexplained disappearance in Shillong while on honeymoon has taken a terrifying turn. Sonam Raghuvanshi was discovered close to a roadside restaurant in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, seventeen days after her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was discovered dead in a ravine. Sonam was discovered in a safe state close to a dhaba under the Nandganj police station, according to Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja. She is being treated at a hospital right now. A new level of intrigue was added to the case when the Megalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, tweeted that Sonam had actually "surrendered" to authorities and was arrested. Meghalaya Police have made the startling accusation that Sonam 'Hired Killers'. As alleged members of the conspiracy, four people have already been taken into custody in relation to the crime. Indore Couple Missing Case: Meghalaya Police Arrest 3 in Connection With Alleged Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, Woman Accomplice Surrenders, Says CM Conrad Sangma.

Wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, Found Safe in UP

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Missing Indore woman Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is believed to have hired three men to kill her husband, has been found safe at a dhaba in Ghazipur. She has undergone a medical examination and is currently being kept at a One Stop Center for safety and further… pic.twitter.com/AW7cSFQnA6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2025

Sonam Raghuvanshi ‘Arrested’

Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 9, 2025

