A speeding truck loaded with construction debris crashed into a row of vehicles which were in queue at Vashi toll plaza, leading to a pile up of 12 vehicles on Sunday afternoon. This led to a traffic jam on the road. The viral video shows a speeding truck, which was nearing the toll plaza, lost control and collided with an SUV ahead. Each vehicles at the toll plaza then rammed into the one ahead of it.

