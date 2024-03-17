21 fishermen were apprehended along with two of their boats by the Sri Lanka Navy, reports ANI quoting Rameswaram Fishermen Association as saying. The fishermen leaders’ are conducting a meeting to decide the next course of action. Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 10 Fishermen From Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam for Crossing Into Its Waters.

Fishermen Apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram: 21 fishermen were apprehended and two of their boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy. Source: Rameswaram Fishermen Association — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

