The Sri Lankan Navy detained 11 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were fishing in the Bay of Bengal. According to the Rameswaram Fishermen Association, the fishermen were taken to the Kangesanthurai Naval camp for further investigation. The fishermen were reportedly on a single boat when the Sri Lankan authorities intercepted them. Incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being detained by the Sri Lankan Navy over alleged border violations have been a recurring issue, leading to diplomatic concerns between India and Sri Lanka. Tamil Nadu: 11 Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lanka Navy for Alleged Illegal Fishing, CM MK Stalin Writes to S Jaishankar To Secure Release of Fishermen.

Sri Lankan Navy Detains 11 Tamil Nadu Fishermen from Bay of Bengal

