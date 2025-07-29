Did we just witness Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister munching South Indian delicacies in India before GTA 6!? Seems like no one can resist the fluffy idlis and vadas of the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. On Saturday (July 26), a woman took to Instagram to share a video of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Ser Jaime Lannister in the fan-favourite HBO series. In the viral videos, the actor was seen in a simple black t-shirt and black cap along with other tourists enjoying the South Indian cuisine at the eatery. Later, the official Instagram handle of Rameshwaram Cafe also shared a picture of Nikolaj and wrote, "A star-studded moment at The Rameshwaram Café, Rajajinagar! Today, we had the absolute honour of hosting the incredibly talented Nikolaj William Coster-Waldau and his team." However, the internet had hilarious reactions to Nikolaj's visit to Rameshwaram Cafe. Reacting unde the post, a usre wrote, "No sword, no armour, just idli vada!" Another wrote, "Things we do for Dosa." ‘Clear Case of Staged Act’: Rameshwaram Cafe Denies Worm in Food Claim at Bengaluru Airport, Files Police Complaint Over INR 25 Lakh Extortion Attempt (Watch Video).

