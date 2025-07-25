Popular South Indian restaurant chain The Rameshwaram Cafe has filed a police complaint alleging an extortion attempt after a viral video claimed a worm was found in food served at its Bengaluru airport outlet. The cafe stated a group of 5–7 people staged the incident, created a public disturbance, and later demanded INR 25 lakh to avoid reputational harm. The management has submitted call logs and screenshots to the police and denied the contamination claims. Founder Divya Raghav called it a “malicious act” and cited prior instances where people planted objects in food to extort money. She stressed that the restaurant maintains strict hygiene, especially at airport outlets under routine checks, and vowed legal action. The public was urged not to spread unverified, misleading content. Rameswaram Cafe in Hyderabad Issues Statement After Open Dustbins, Expired Food Items and Unhygienic Kitchen Premises Found During Inspection by Food Safety Department.

Video Shows Worm in Food of Rameshwaram Cafe

A customer’s breakfast at #Bengaluru’s #RameshwaramCafe inside Kempegowda International Airport (#KIA) took a shocking turn when he allegedly found a worm in his #Pongal. The incident happened on Thursday.#BengaluruAirport #KempegowdaInternationalAirport pic.twitter.com/198bZ0vIxr — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 24, 2025

Rameshwaram Cafe Responds to Viral Video

Press Release pic.twitter.com/KgvVOpwGFu — The Rameshwaram Cafe (@RameshwaramCafe) July 24, 2025

