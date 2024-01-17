A massive fire broke out at a government school in Andhra Pradesh today, January 17. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in the storeroom of Tekkali Government High School in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities and the fire department were sprung into action. Later, the fire was contained by firefighters. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Market in Visakhapatnam (Watch Video).

School Catches Fire in Andhra Pradesh

#WATCH | Fire broke out in the storeroom of Tekkali Government High School in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, today. The fire was contained by firefighters. No casualty was reported in the incident pic.twitter.com/dldhLzpW3t — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

