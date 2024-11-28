The teaser for Vennela Kishore's Srikakulam Sherlockholmes was released by the makers on Thursday, November 28. The one-minute thirty-seven-second teaser gives us a look at Vennela Kishore's quirky detective, who is tasked with solving a murder case in the town of Srikakulam. The teaser doesn't reveal much but promises a unique blend of comedy and mystery in the upcoming Telugu film. Written and directed by Writer Mohan, the movie also stars Ananya Nagalla, Ravi Teja Mahadasyam, Muralidhar Goud and Siya Gowtan in key roles. Srikakulam Sherlockholmes is scheduled for a Christmas 2024 (December 25) release. ‘Viswam’ Review: Gopichand and Sreenu Vaitla’s Action Comedy Film Fails To Impress Critics Who Call It ‘Outdated’.

Watch ‘Srikakulam Sherlockholmes’ Teaser Below:

