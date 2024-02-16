A fire broke out at an MLA hostel in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Firefighting teams are currently on the scene, working tirelessly to extinguish the blaze. More updates will follow as the situation unfolds. Delhi Fire: Three Killed After Blaze Erupts in Paint Factory in Alipur (Watch Video).

Srinagar Fire

#WATCH | J&K: Fire broke out at an MLA hostel in Srinagar. Fire tenders at the spot, efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/luiWz52DW3 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)