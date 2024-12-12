The weather in Srinagar is forecasted to remain cold over the coming days, with temperatures dipping to below the freezing point during the night. On December 12, the temperature in Srinagar will likely remain below 0 degrees Celcius, accompanied by partly cloudy skies. Light snowfall is likely at higher altitudes, while lower regions may experience occasional rain or drizzle. Residents are advised to prepare for chilly conditions. Weather Forecast Today, December 12: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Srinagar Weather Forecast Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)