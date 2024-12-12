The weather in Mumbai and Delhi is likely to be clear today, December 12. Both cities are expected to witness temperatures ranging between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius and 10 to 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, will observe light to heavy rainfall of 0.7 to 12 mm on Thursday, December 12. The Southen city will also witness temperatures between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius. Clear skies with temperatures between 20 and 26 degrees Celsius have been projected for Bengaluru. Hyderabad is also likely to experience clear skies, with temperatures ranging between 19 to 27 degrees Celsius. Miles away from Hyderabad, the city of Kolkata is expected to observe clear weather as per weather forecasting service Windy. The temperatures in Kolkata are likely to be between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius today.

