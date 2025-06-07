On Monday, June 2, the Allahabad High Court restrained the family members of a 23-year-old woman from harassing her and her major husband, with whom she had willingly entered into marriage in an Arya Samaj temple. The high court observed while reinforcing individual autonomy and constitutional liberties. According to a report in Live and Law, the woman, along with her husband, had approached the Allahabad High Court seeking protection after the woman's father lodged an FIR against the husband under Section 87 BNS. Apprehending the possibility of serious violence, including the threat of an honour killing, the high court bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Anil Kumar-X warned that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) concerned would be personally answerable to the court in the event of any harm caused to the petitioners. Kaushambi: 104-Year-Old Man Released After 43 Years in Jail As Allahabad High Court Acquits Him in 1977 Murder Case.

