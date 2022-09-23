On Friday, several users took to social media after the stock market crashed. Netizens shared funny memes and jokes after Sensex and Nifty crashed, thereby taking a dig at the state of the stock markets in India. One user said that the Indian stocks are joining mega discount team while another user shared a funny image and said, "Stock investors today." According to reports, Indian shares fell by nearly 2 percent on Friday. Sensex extended its losses to the 3rd day and ended at 1,021 points while Nifty stood below 17,350. Only 3 index stocks closed in the green in trade on Friday.

Indian Stocks Joining Mega Discount Team

After Seeing the #stockmarketcrash Today

Stock Investors Right Now

Traders Adjusting Market Fall

Will the Stock Market Bounce Back?

