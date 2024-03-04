The Delhi High Court on Monday, March 2, sought a response from the Delhi government, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Police on a plea filed by a man seeking compensation of Rs 50 lakh after his 18-month-old daughter was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the national capital. The high court bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the authorities must file their responses in 10 days explaining what steps have been taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The high court also expressed concerns regarding people feeding stray dogs saying that feeding them has made stray dogs territorial and caused them to attack people who enter their territory. ‘Stray Dogs a Threat to Life’: Journalist Mauled by Stray Dog While Walking in Delhi’s Lodhi Garden, Shares Pic.

HC on Stray Dogs

