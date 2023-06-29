A massive fire broke out at Ranchi's Khadgarha bus stop in Jharkhand today. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in three buses at Ranchi's Khadgarha bus stop. A video of the buses catching fire also went viral on social media. The 1-minute 37-second video clip shows the three buses being engulfed in flames. As the video moves further, fire brigade officials can be seen dousing the blaze. While the cause of the fire is not known, so far, there have been no reports of any casualty. Jharkhand Fire: Blaze Erupts at AIIMS Building in Deoghar, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Jharkhand Bus Fire Video:

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Fire breaks out in three buses at Ranchi's Khadgarha bus stop. pic.twitter.com/uRneHDZbnQ — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)