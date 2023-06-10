On the momentous occasion of Subrata Roy's 75th birthday, Dr Jayantilal Gada and Sandeep Singh have made an exciting announcement, their first-ever collaboration on a biopic titled Saharasri, based on the life of Subrata Roy, the visionary founder of Sahara India Pariwar. Renowned director Sudipto Sen, known for his work on The Kerala Story, will helm the project. While the identity of the top actor set to portray Subrata Roy remains a mystery, further details will be revealed in due course. Adding to the star power, musical maestro AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the film's music, while the legendary Gulzar will pen the lyrics. The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Teams Up With Main Atal Hoon Producer Sandeep Singh For An Exciting Collaboration.

Check Out The News Here:

