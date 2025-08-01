A tragic incident unfolded in Faridabad, Haryana, as a delivery boy died of a suspected heart attack while sitting outside his company's store. The chilling moment was captured on CCTV, showing the man suddenly collapsing face-first from his chair. Colleagues nearby rushed him to a private hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. Preliminary investigations suggest a heart attack, though a postmortem report is awaited to confirm the exact cause. The incident has left the local community shaken, and the company has reportedly pledged financial assistance of INR 5 lakh to support the bereaved family. Authorities continue their inquiry into the sudden death. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: 25-Year-Old Groom Dies of Heart Attack During Wedding Procession in Sheopur, Video Surfaces.

Faridabad Delivery Boy Dies of Heart Attack

कुर्सी पर बैठे बैठे आ गई मौत हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद में एक युवक की हार्टअटैक से उस वक्त मौत हो गई, जब वह कंपनी के स्टोर के बाहर कुर्सी पर बैठा था। अचानक वह बैठे-बैठे मुंह के बल जमीन पर गिर पड़ा। यह घटना CCTV में रिकॉर्ड हो गई pic.twitter.com/zDaty4lqhk — Khushbu_journo (@Khushi75758998) August 1, 2025

