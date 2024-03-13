In a shocking incident, a youth died after climbing an overhead wire pole at Ambala Cantt railway station in Haryana on Monday, March 12. A video has surfaced on social media that shows the youth bursting into flames as he comes in contact with an overhead cable. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel responded promptly, evacuating him to the government hospital. Despite receiving first aid, the youth succumbed to his injuries while being transferred to PGI, Chandigarh. The RPF has confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further actions will be determined based on the findings of the report. The identity of the young man and the reasons behind his fatal climb remain under investigation. Haryana Shocker: Professor Slits 8-Year-Old Daughter's Throat Using Surgical Blade, Then Dies by Suicide in Hisar.

