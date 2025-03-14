Local train services in Mumbai are likely to be affected on Sunday, March 16, as the railways have announced a mega block on Central, Harbour and Transharbour lines. As per the official notification, there will be a five-hour mega block on Central lines' Up and Down fast lines between Thane and Kalyan stations from 10:40 AM to 3:40 PM. Similarly, there will be a five-hour mega block on Harbour lines' Up and Down lines between Vashi and Panvel stations. Notably, the block will be from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM. On the other hand, the Transharbour line will witness a mega block from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM between Thane and Vashi stations. No mega block has been announced for the Western and Uran lines. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Inappropriately Touches Woman at Dadar Railway Station During Peak Hours, Gets Thrashed by Commuters.

Mega Block on Sunday, March 16, 2025

