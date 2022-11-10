Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking protection of 'Shivling' discovered inside the Gyanvapi Mosque Complex in Varanasi Tomorrow, on November 11. The apex court said that it would constitute a bench to hear the matter tomorrow. Further details awaited. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court Admits Petition Challenging Permission for Carbon Dating, Scientific Investigation of ‘Shivling’.

Supreme Court agrees to hear tomorrow at 3pm plea related to the protection of 'Shivling’ discovered at #Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. Supreme Court says it will constitute a bench to hear the matter. pic.twitter.com/ZQ546ibcRh — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

