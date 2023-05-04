The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an election petition challenging the election of DMK MP Kanimozhi from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi constituency in 2019 general elections. Kanimozhi had challenged a Madras High Court order which had refused to dismiss the petition against her. Kanimozhi contested from the Thoothukudi constituency in 2019 and her election was challenged by a voter, A Sanathana Kumar, on grounds that she failed to mention her husband's Permanent Account Number (PAN) in her election affidavit disclosing family assets. Bharat Jodo Yatra: DMK Leader Kanimozhi Joins Congress' Padyatra in Haryana (See Pics).

Supreme Court Upholds Election of Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

