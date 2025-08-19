Recently, the Supreme Court directed a husband to pay INR 1.25 crore as permanent alimony to his wife while dissolving the marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown under Article 142 of the Constitution. The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, passed the order while hearing the appeal arising out of a Madras High Court's order, which set aside the divorce decree granted in favour of the husband by the family court on grounds of cruelty by the respondent-wife. While setting aside the High Court's decision, the judgment, which Justice Vikram Nath authored, invoked the court's inherent powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve the marriage. The apex court said that the marriage was irretrievably broken down because of the remarriage of the husband, which was undertaken based on the divorce decree passed in his favour by the family court. When the top court learnt that the respondent-wife and child had not received any financial support from the appellant-husband, the Supreme Court, as a one-time settlement, directed the husband to pay INR 1,25,00,000 as permanent alimony. ‘You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage’: Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover’s Bail.

Supreme Court Dissolves Couple's Marriage While Setting Aside Madras High Court's Order

