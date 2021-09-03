The Supreme Court in an interim order has stayed Kerala government's decision to hold Class XI examinations physically from September 6. The court says that the COVID-19 situation in the state is alarming, as it is reporting about 35,000 Coronavirus cases daily, and children of tender age can't be exposed to risk. The next hearing on the case is to be held on September 13.

