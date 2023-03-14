The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Centre's curative plea for enhanced compensation for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy. The Central government's curative plea sought enhanced compensation for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy from US-based firm Union Carbide Corporation, which is now owned by Dow Chemicals. Bullet Train Project: Supreme Court Dismisses Godrej & Boyce's Plea Against Bombay HC Order Allowing Land Acquisition.

Supreme Court Rejects Centre’s Curative Plea for Enhanced Compensation

Supreme Court rejects Centre's curative plea for enhanced compensation for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy from US-based firm Union Carbide Corporation, now owned by Dow Chemicals. pic.twitter.com/bYaCN0VIBg — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)