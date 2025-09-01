Today, September 1, the Supreme Court restored the conviction of two men under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) for the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma said that minor procedural defects could not be allowed to overturn consistent victim testimony and medical evidence. The apex court observed while setting aside a Patna High Court ruling that had acquitted the two men. The top court began its ruling by underlining the systemic failure that occurs when procedural loopholes are used to free those guilty of heinous sexual crimes. The rape case stemmed from a 2016 complaint filed in Bihar's Bhojpur after the victim was found to be three months pregnant. The victim told her parents that she had been raped multiple times by the respondents, who threatened to kill her if she disclosed the assaults. A trial court had convicted both men and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life. ‘You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage’: Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover’s Bail.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

