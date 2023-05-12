The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a stay on the promotion of 68 judicial officers in Gujarat, including the judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi in the Modi Surname Remarks Case. A bench comprising Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said as per the Gujarat State Judicial Service Rules 2005, amended in 2011, the promotions must be made on the principle of merit-cum-seniority and on passing a suitability test. Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court To Hear SEBI Plea Seeking Time Extension for Probe Into Hindenburg Report Today.

Supreme Court Stays Promotion of 68 Gujarat Judicial Officers:

