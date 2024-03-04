The Supreme Court on Monday, March 4, granted the Aam Aadmi Party time till June 15, 2024, to vacate its offices at Rouse Avenue here after noting that the land was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure. A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked AAP to approach the Land And Development Office to allot land for its offices. Delhi Budget 2024: Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Government Allocates Rs 16,396 Crore for Education in Budget for Fiscal Year 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Supreme Court Tells AAP To Vacate Party Office in Delhi

Supreme Court says, in view of impending general elections it gives time to AAP till June 15 to vacate its political office located on a plot that was allotted to the Delhi High Court for the purpose of expanding the district judiciary. pic.twitter.com/EbFXFCIrV0 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)