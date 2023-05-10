The Supreme Court is said to deliver two important judgments tomorrow, May 11. One is the case relating to the disputes between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions following the rift in the Shiv Sena party and the other is the dispute between the Delhi Government and the Lieutenant Governor regarding who has the power to control administrative services in the national capital. The Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha started hearing the matter on February 14 2023 and the judgement was finally reserved on March 16 2023. Supreme Court Will Take Decision on Shiv Sena Symbol Row in Further Hearing, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

