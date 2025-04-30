AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi switched off the lights at his residence in Hyderabad, Telangana, today, April 30, as part of a protest launched by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows Asaduddin Owaisi standing on the terrace of his residence after switching off the lights. The AIMPLB has launched a campaign to "switch off lights" from 9:00 PM to 9:15 PM today to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Earlier, Owaisi said that the act violates the Constitution of India, particularly the fundamental rights, and interferes with the functioning of Waqf Boards. Protest Against Waqf (Amendment) Act: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMPLB Urge People to Switch Off Lights In Between 9 PM and 9:15 PM on April 30.

Asaduddin Owaisi Switches Off the Lights at His Residence in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Hyderabad | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi switches off the lights at his residence under the protest launched by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. (AIMPLB) has launched a campaign to 'switch off lights' from 9 pm to… pic.twitter.com/pHve31QbVB — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)