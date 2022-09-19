After Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar Congress Committee passed the resolution in State General Council meetings that Rahul Gandhi should become the president of the Indian National Congress. A series of meetings have been held in each state wherein Pradesh Congress Committees have been passing resolutions.

