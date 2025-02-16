Congress MP Vishnu Prasad found himself trapped in a lift for nearly an hour while on his way to attend a party function at a hostel in Vadalur, Cuddalore district. The incident occurred when the elevator suddenly malfunctioned, leaving the MP stranded inside. Efforts to rescue him were immediately initiated, and after an hour-long operation, the lift was broken open, successfully freeing Prasad. Though shaken by the ordeal, the MP was unharmed and later attended the scheduled event. The incident has raised concerns about the maintenance and safety standards of elevators in public buildings. Authorities have assured an investigation into the matter to prevent similar incidents in the future. Delhi Lift Accident: 10 People Stuck in Lift of Restaurant Rescued After Three-Hour Operation; Dramatic Visuals Surface Online.

Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Vishnu Prasad was trapped in a lift while heading to a party function at a hostel in Vadalur, Cuddalore district. After an hour-long effort, the lift was broken open, and he was successfully rescued pic.twitter.com/cFLmuGDu3i — IANS (@ians_india) February 16, 2025

