A leopard, responsible for the tragic death of a three-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris, was captured on Sunday by the Forest Department. The animal was successfully tranquilised and captured near the Ambrose Curve in Pandalur. The young victim, Nancy, daughter of Jharkhand native Shivshanker, was fatally attacked by the leopard on Saturday. Nancy and her mother were returning home from Anganwadi through a tea plantation when the incident occurred. Despite her mother’s efforts to save her, Nancy, who suffered severe neck injuries, died en route to the hospital. The captured leopard will be relocated to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Leopard Attack in Tamil Nadu: Two People Killed, Four Injured in Past 15 Days in Bandalur.

Leopard Captured in Nilgiris

Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu | The leopard who has been on the loose for the last 15 days have been tranquilized and captured by the forest team at Pandalur. https://t.co/g7FkidL27A pic.twitter.com/tuOSuLQZk7 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

