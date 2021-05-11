Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 29,272 new covid-19 cases, 298 deaths and 19,182 recoveries in the past 24 hours. With this, the total active cases in the state are 1,62,181 while the death toll has reached 16,178.

Tamil Nadu Reports 29,272 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 298 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

