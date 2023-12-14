In a distressing incident in Tamil Nadu, 16 school students sustained injuries as a tree collapsed on them at a government school near Melur in Madurai district. The incident occurred earlier today, December 14, and the injured students were swiftly taken to the hospital for medical attention. Further details about the severity of injuries and the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently awaited. Tamil Nadu Accident Video: Man, His Grandson Flung in Air as Speeding Ambulance Rams Into Scooty in Salem; Horrifying Mishap Caught on CCTV Camera.

16 Students Injured in Tamil Nadu School

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | 16 school students got injured when a tree fell on them, at a government school near Melur in Madurai district earlier today. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wtzsXJFRDt — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

