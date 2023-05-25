A horrifying road accident involving a ambulance was caught on CCTV camera in Salem district of Tamil Nadu on May 24. A video of the accident is going viral on social media. A speeding ambulance rammed into a parked scooty. Murugan, a retired teacher who was about to start the scooty, and his grandson Moniz were flung in the air after the ambulance hit them. The accident took place in Tholasambatti village. Both Murugan and Moniz received injuries. Following the accident, locals nabbed the ambulance driver and handed him over to the police. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Van Collides With Bus on Nagercoil-Tirunelveli Highway in Kanyakumari; Four Killed and Seven Injured.

Speeding Ambulance Rams Into Scooty in Salem:

