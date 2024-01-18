In an unfortunate incident, an under-construction flyover collapsed in Tamil Nadu's Chennai today, January 18. As per news agency ANI, the construction work of the flyover was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Chennai Shocker: Trans Man Chains Woman, Burns Her Alive For Rejecting Romantic Advances, Arrested.

Under-Construction Flyover Collapses in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: An under-construction flyover collapsed in Chennai. The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/8Y2K8BPnAj — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)