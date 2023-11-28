The Meteorological Centre of Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Tuesday, November 27, shared the weather forecast for the state for today. The Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said that thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Mayilduthurai, Aryalur, Perambalur, Vellore and Tirupattur districts today. The weather agency also said that light rainfall is likely at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Thoothukudi and Ramanatapuram districts of the state.

Weather Forecast for Tamil Nadu

