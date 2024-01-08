A group of wild elephants entered a government-aided school near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Monday, January 8, 2024. According to reports, the elephants caused serious damage to the infrastructure of the school. A video of the havoc created by the massive animals at the school has surfaced online on social media. Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Woman Throws Herself In Front of Jumbo To Save Teen Daughter in Nilgiris, Dies.

Wild Elephants Wreak Havoc at Government School Near Coonoor

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Wild elephants entered a government-aided school near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district and damaged the infrastructure of the school. pic.twitter.com/Ph7jcnvKYv — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

