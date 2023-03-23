Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted a video of himself dreaming about Lord Krishna while being asleep. In the video, he is shown dreaming and there are horses and a scene that appears like from the television series Mahabharat. Tej Pratap Yadav then appears to be dreaming of what appears to be the war of Mahabharat. Suddenly, Lord Krishna appears in his dream and shows his Vishwaroop to Tej Pratap Yadav which wakes him up and he sits on his bed. Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav Lodges FIR After Folk Artists From Vrindavan Steal Items Worth Rs 5 Lakh From His Patna Residence.

Watch Video by Tej Pratap Yadav

विश्व रूप दर्शन योग मैं मुकुट से सुशोभित चक्र और गदा से सुसज्जित शस्त्रों के साथ सर्वत्र दीप्तिमान लोक के रूप में आपके रूप को देख रहा हूँ। इस चमचमाती अग्नि में आपके तेज को देख पाना कठिन है जो सभी दिशाओं से प्रस्फुटित होने वाले सूर्य के प्रकाश की भांति है। pic.twitter.com/tqcrkKH5Qo — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)