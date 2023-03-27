Tejashwi Yadav is a father now. Sharing a picture with his newborn baby girl, Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "God has sent a gift in the form of daughter.” On 9 December 2021, Tejashwi Yadav married his long-time friend Rajshree Yadav. She is from Rewari in Haryana and has been living in Delhi since childhood. Rajshree and Tejashwi studied together at DPS school in RK Puram, New Delhi. Neither Nitish Wants To Become PM nor I Want To Become CM, Says Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in State Assembly.

Tejashwi Yadav Becomes Father

