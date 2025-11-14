Will the NDA retain power in Bihar, or can the Mahagathbandhan stage a comeback in the 2025 Assembly elections? The question comes as the counting of votes begins at 8 AM on November 14, following polling in two phases, with Phase 1 on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11, both witnessing high voter turnout. While the exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the NDA, the RJD-led alliance hopes to make gains under Tejashwi Yadav. Jan Suraaj is contesting independently and is expected to make a minor impact. All eyes are on how the final tally compares with exit polls and whether Nitish Kumar continues as Chief Minister. Scroll below to watch Bihar election result 2025 live streaming on India Today and get latest news updates on trends, winning/leading candidates and party-wise seat numbers. Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by Times Now JVC: Poll Survey Predicts Comfortable Majority for NDA in Bihar, Check Party Wise Seats Here.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Streaming on India Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)