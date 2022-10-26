On Wednesday, the Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai sentenced a man identified as Mohd Abrar Khan to 1.5 years in prison. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 500 for outraging the modesty of a minor girl. According to reports, the accused used to tease the survivor and call her an 'item'. The 28-page conviction order of Dindoshi court said, "Item' is used generally by boys to address girls in a derogatory fashion as it objectifies them in a sexual manner. Such offences need to be dealt with a heavy hand as a lesson needs to be meted out to such roadside Romeos." ‘Where Is Your Home? Where Do You Want To Go?’: UP Police Constable on Allahabad High Court Judge’s Escort Duty Suspended for Asking Questions.

